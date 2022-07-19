Everton could attempt to beat West Ham to the signing of Chelsea forward Armando Broja.

Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton, where he made an immediate impact in their front line. The Albanian striker struggled to make the same impact towards the end of the season, but at 20 years old, inconsistency is expected.

The Chelsea youngster was recently sent home from their pre-season tour, adding fuel to the rumours he could be leaving the club.

According to the Guardian, Everton could now make a bid to beat West Ham to the signing of Broja. The Hammers recently made an offer totalling around £30m, and are close to agreeing personal terms with Broja.

Frank Lampard gave Broja his debut whilst he was at Chelsea, but the relationship between the two may not be enough to tempt him with a move up north.

A move to West Ham would mean he wouldn’t have to move too far, and Everton are significantly behind West Ham in their progress as it stands.

West Ham can offer the Chelsea forward European football, so a late bid from Everton may not be considered by the Albanian.