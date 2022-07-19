Howe made two Newcastle stars do extra work after Mainz friendly

Newcastle were defeated 1-0 in their pre-season friendly with Mainz yesterday and two of the club’s stars were made to do extra work by Eddie Howe after the clash.

Howe is preparing for his first full season in charge at Newcastle after coming in mid-season last year to help the club avoid relegation and it is clear that one thing he wants to be sorted before the new campaign is the Magpies’ ruthlessness in front of goal.

Newcastle have been in the market all summer to add another striker and have had no luck as of now. The Tyneside club missed out on Hugo Ekitike from Reims, who recently signed for Paris Saint-Germain and other links have bared no fruit either. Therefore, all Howe can do at present is to work harder with the players he has got and that’s exactly what the Englishman is doing.

The Athletic reported after yesterday’s match, that Howe sent Allan Saint-Maximin and Jacob Murphy back out onto the pitch for extra shooting drills to improve their performance in front of goal.

The report states that the two Newcastle players were practising shooting alongside a sprinting exercise with Howe’s assistant – Graeme Jones – which is clearly what the Toon boss wants to be improved from both players.

Whether this was punishment or just general improvement is unknown, but it is a problem the Newcastle boss wants fixed and fast.