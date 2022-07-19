Incredible Lisandro Martinez stat proves fans don’t need to worry about his height

Last weekend saw Lisandro Martinez officially announced as Man United’s third summer signing.

Following a £55m agreement between the Red Devils and Ajax, fans will now welcome the tenacious Argentina defender to Old Trafford, in time for next season.

Official and now confirmed! Lisandro Martínez joins Manchester United on permanent deal from Ajax, contract until June 2027 with an option for further season. ???? #MUFC Official fee is £55m (€57m including solidarity payments) plus €10m add-ons. pic.twitter.com/0D9lb41KWa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2022

The South American can play in a variety of positions, including at centre-back, and as a defensive midfielder. Although the latter is one role the Red Devils have struggled to solve for several seasons, it is expected that Martinez’s main duty will be to form part of Erik ten Hag’s back line.

However, despite being one of Europe’s most highly-rated players, largely due to his ‘old school’ approach to defending, the 24-year-old’s height has been a major talking point.

Standing at just 5’9″ tall, Martinez is one of the sport’s shortest defenders, and that has understandably raised some concerns among fans.

However, after a stat has emerged, courtesy of WhoScored, the United-faithful can sleep easy knowing that Martinez’s height does not hinder his ability to win aerial duels.