“United don’t really have someone like that” – Ex-Red Devil would welcome “surprising” transfer target to Man Utd

There could be some sense in Manchester United trying a transfer swoop for Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer.

The 26-year-old has recently emerged as a surprise target for Man Utd, who are a little short of depth up front after the departure of Edinson Cavani, while Cristiano Ronaldo continues to miss the club’s pre-season tour.

Toney shone in the Premier League last season, and one imagines he could make the step up to a bigger club, with former Red Devils ace Luke Chadwick talking him up as a potential target for his former side.

“It’s a bit of a surprising link, but he’d offer something very different,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside, in response to the Mirror‘s story linking Toney with MUFC.

“He’s a real handful up front – really adept at holding up the ball and bringing others into play, probably one of the best in the Premier League at doing that. He’s got a great physical presence and United don’t really have someone like that.

“He’s got a good goal-scoring record too, and if you look at the strikers available there’s not that much else out there at the moment. He might not start every game but he’d give United another dimension. He’s also got that good relationship with Christian Eriksen, who he combined with really well last season.

“It’s one a bit out of left field, but when you look at the strikers out there, maybe it is one that could work really well.”

The longer this transfer window goes on, the more likely it is that we might see United having to resort to Plan B moves like this, but it might not be such a bad idea after all.