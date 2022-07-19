Video: Jadon Sancho continues superb pre-season form to make it 3-0 to Man United vs Crystal Palace

Jadon Sancho has scored a superbly-taken third goal for Manchester United in their friendly against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Watch below as the England international continues his strong pre-season form for the Red Devils, making it 3-0 to Erik ten Hag’s side…

Jadon Sancho 3-0, Liquid football ? pic.twitter.com/2E3NpVFo4m — MC (@UtdMicah) July 19, 2022

Pictures courtesy of MUTV

Jadon Sancho finishes off a perfect team move that started with David de Gea ? Watch Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace live on the B/R App (US only) ? https://t.co/GYwazZM8GC pic.twitter.com/sgtWkSExoV — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2022

Sancho struggled in his first season at Old Trafford last term, so will be hoping to get back to his best in 2022/23.

We’ve seen from his time at Borussia Dortmund that Sancho is capable of great things, and he’s finally starting to show it in a United shirt as well.