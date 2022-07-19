Jesse Lingard edging closer to surprise move to Premier League club despite West Ham talks

Manchester United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Jesse Lingard is edging closer to a move to Nottingham Forest despite holding talks with West Ham this summer.

Lingard recently left Manchester United following the expiration of his contract. The England international will be available on a free transfer, and multiple clubs are showing an interest in him.

The 29-year-old has struggled for minutes over the last few years, barring a short loan spell at West Ham. The London club have reportedly held talks to sign Lingard on a permanent deal this summer, as seen in the tweet below from journalist Jacob Steinberg.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester City and Chelsea offered the chance to sign Spanish star
Report claims Cristiano Ronaldo is open to sensational move to former rival club
Piers Morgan makes claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United after speaking to him

However, the most surprising thing is that Nottingham Forest are now reportedly close to securing a deal to sign Lingard, despite talks with West Ham.

Forest have only recently been promoted to the Premier League, so attracting a player of the calibre of Lingard would be an impressive coup.

A move to Nottingham Forest may suit Lingard more than West Ham, due to less competition for places. West Ham have multiple attacking midfielders at the club, and Forest would be looking for a replacement for Philip Zinckernagel.

More Stories Jesse Lingard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.