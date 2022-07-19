Jose Mourinho is plotting a raid on his former club Tottenham for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele has struggled to adapt to life in England since moving to Tottenham, and recently returned to his former club Lyon on a loan deal.

The French international worked with Mourinho during his time at Spurs, and the Roma manager is reportedly considering a reunion with Ndombele this summer.

That’s according to Roma Giallorossa, who claim that Roma may use Ndombele as part of a swap deal, sending Nicolo Zaniolo the other way.

Tottenham officials are reportedly flying over to Italy to being negotiations over the transfer of Zaniolo, where Roma may suggest Ndombele as part of the deal.

The Italian club only want a loan deal as it stands, as the 25-year-old could be a risky signing due to his inconsistent performances in recent years.

After Tottenham recently brought in Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, Ndombele stands little chance of playing regularly at the club. A move away would be best for all parties, and Ndombele can attempt to revive his career and rekindle the form he produced before joining the North London club.