Jose Mourinho plotting raid on former club Tottenham

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Jose Mourinho is plotting a raid on his former club Tottenham for midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele has struggled to adapt to life in England since moving to Tottenham, and recently returned to his former club Lyon on a loan deal.

The French international worked with Mourinho during his time at Spurs, and the Roma manager is reportedly considering a reunion with Ndombele this summer.

That’s according to Roma Giallorossa, who claim that Roma may use Ndombele as part of a swap deal, sending Nicolo Zaniolo the other way.

More Stories / Latest News
PSG star offered to Manchester City in exchange for Bernardo Silva
Bayern Munich star reaches verbal agreement with Premier League club
“United don’t really have someone like that” – Ex-Red Devil would welcome “surprising” transfer target to Man Utd

Tottenham officials are reportedly flying over to Italy to being negotiations over the transfer of Zaniolo, where Roma may suggest Ndombele as part of the deal.

The Italian club only want a loan deal as it stands, as the 25-year-old could be a risky signing due to his inconsistent performances in recent years.

After Tottenham recently brought in Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, Ndombele stands little chance of playing regularly at the club. A move away would be best for all parties, and Ndombele can attempt to revive his career and rekindle the form he produced before joining the North London club.

More Stories Tanguy Ndombele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.