Leeds United have acted quickly and decisively in the transfer market with only Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City spending more than them this summer so far. They are yet to sign a left-back however.

The left side of their defence became an issue last season with Stuart Dallas suffering a injury issues and former Barcelona left-back Junior Firpo struggling to adapt to the Premier League. Firpo has also suffered from an injury in preseason which has ruled him out of action for 8 weeks and left Leeds somewhat short at the position for the beginning of the season.

Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that academy player Leif Davis may be given a shot, as he spoke to Give Me Sport (cited by This Is Futbol).

“They’ve got Leif Davis who’s there, he’ll be given a chance. I’m not convinced they’ll see him as the guy to play there, but I think they could also slot another player into the role short-term, I think that’s plausible.”

Davis, 22, made 15 appearances for Bournemouth on loan last season before he himself suffered a season-ending injury. Although he won the January player of the month award, the fact that Bournemouth decided against their £1.5m buy option suggests Davis may struggle in the Premier League.