Juventus reach agreement to sign 25-year-old defender

Juventus have reached an agreement with Torino to sign defender Gleison Bremer.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has given the Brazilian’s proposed move to the Allianz Stadium the famous ‘here we go’ treatment.

Gleison Bremer to Juventus, here we go! Full agreement now in place with all parties, final bid accepted today by Torino and player side – after the bidding war with Inter.????? #Juve Bremer will sign his long-term deal with Juventus soon. €40m fixed fee plus add-ons. pic.twitter.com/ZeUwAb16nY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

Bremer, 25, is set to draw a line under his four years at Torino.

The South American centre-back was always likely to move on to bigger and better things. Previously linked with a move to Inter Milan, as well as Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United (FC Inter News), it was only a matter of time before a European heavyweight lured the 25-year-old away from the Stadio Olimpico Grande.

Now heading for a big move to Massimiliano Allegri’s Old Lady, Bremer’s next career step will see him turn out for one of the continent’s most defensively-minded teams, and that will give him a big opportunity to really showcase his talent.

Bremer, prior to agreeing to a move to Juventus, had two years left on his deal with Torino, and after featuring in well over 100 matches, in all competitions, will be incredibly difficult to replace.