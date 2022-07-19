La Liga team interested in signing Edinson Cavani

Villarreal are interested in signing former Man United and PSG striker Edinson Cavani.

That’s according to a recent report from Marca, who claims Unai Emery is keen to be reunited with his former striker.

Cavani, 35, became a free agent at the end of last season after spending two years with the Red Devils.

Speaking after his departure from the 20-time league winners earlier this summer, the 35-year-old, who spoke to the club’s media team, said: “I wanted to contribute more this season.

“One of the things that has left me with a slightly bitter taste is that when we had a highly enjoyable and pretty decent [2020/21] season, we weren’t able to have the supporters along with us.

“And now, this season, with the fans coming back into the grounds and stadiums, I haven’t really been able to have the kind of campaign, if I’m being honest, on a personal front that I would really have liked. Where I would have been able to score the kind of goals I did last season, and then be celebrating them a bit more with the fans – the kind of stuff that it’s great for a forward or a striker to be doing.”

Although fans know that the South American’s future will not be at Old Trafford, there is still a lot of uncertainty over where he could play next season.

Villarreal appears to have positioned themselves well to lure Cavani to the Estadio de la Ceramica Stadium but the ‘Yellow Submarine’ will need to offload Paco Alcacer first.

Should Emery find a suitable home for Alcacer, then Cavani would pose as a considerable upgrade – even if he is seven older.