Leeds make £31.4million + bonuses promise for super forward

Leeds United are willing to spend £31.4million plus bonuses to sign Club Brugge star Charles De Ketelaere.

That’s according to La Gazetta Dello Sport, who also states that frontrunners AC Milan will not go above £27.1million, which could allow Leeds back into the race for the forward.

Milan have agreed personal terms with De Ketelaere, but they are yet to agree a fee with his current side Club Brugge. The Italian side saw an initial €20million bid rejected by the Belgian club, but 90min reported that the Italian champions are ready to increase their offer to €30m when they next approach Brugge, which has since been made.

Leeds United are currently waiting to see what happens between De Ketelaere and Milan after the Club Brugge forward gave the Italian champions priority over the Premier League club to complete a move.

De Ketelaere has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young talents in recent years, registering 18 goals and ten assists in all competitions last season. Club Brugge are reportedly holding out for €35m for the 21-year-old reports 90min, which Milan are still short of, but Leeds have already reached that requested figure and more with the add-ons.

It will be interesting to see if Milan’s next bid of €30m is also rejected by Brugge, which could open up the door for Leeds should the Serie A side be unwilling to increase their offer.