Liverpool more than double their money on sale of defender to Rangers

Liverpool are renowned for the smart business in the transfer market and the case of Ben Davies will only add to their portfolio. The 26-year-old central defender joins Rangers in a reported £4m, as per SkySports.

The deal was announced on Tuesday evening as Davies signs a four-year deal with Rangers. He made the move to Liverpool in 2021 from Preston, for a fee of £1.67m, meaning the Reds will make a 240% profit on Davies without him ever having played for the Reds.

?? Jürgen Klopp: “Rangers is a fantastic club, a big club. Ben belongs on a big stage for sure. European football as well. This presents a proper opportunity to demonstrate his quality and composure. “As a person he’s as good a guy as you could hope to meet. https://t.co/9hnXh76RKJ pic.twitter.com/2IX98Rqv4B — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) July 19, 2022

After joining, Davies was immediately sent out on loan to Sheffield United last season, where he made 22 appearances in the Championship. Davies will have big boots to fill as he comes in right after the sale of Calvin Bassey to Ajax, who stood out in the Europa League and is Rangers’ most expensive sale ever.

Once again Liverpool have shown their ability to pick up players who may not even be intended as a first-team option, but can still identified as undervalued. The results are easy profit for Liverpool.