Liverpool are reportedly targeting Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus but face competition from Real Madrid.

Liverpool decided to act quickly during the transfer window, bringing in Fabio Carvalho, Calvin Ramsay and Darwin Nunez. The three young talents will all be involved in the first team next season.

With Liverpool’s midfield full of ageing players, Jurgen Klopp may decide to strengthen in this area, whether that be this summer or next.

One player they are being linked with is Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Neuhaus, who is also attracting the interest of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, according to Fichajes.

The German international is an adaptable midfielder, comfortable playing in multiple positions in central areas. Whether that be in a holding role or box-to-box, Neuhaus has shown he is a talented player during his time in Germany.

One thing Liverpool have lacked from midfield is goals, heavily relying on their powerful front three.

Neuhaus has managed 12 goals in his last two seasons, and has scored twice in ten games for his country. Although not ridiculously clinical in front of goal, there’s no doubt he’d be presented with more opportunities playing in an attacking side like Liverpool.