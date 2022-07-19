Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names ideal transfer target for the one position Liverpool need to strengthen

Liverpool could do with a signing in midfield this summer, with Sporting Lisbon’s talented 23-year-old star Matheus Nunes looking the ideal candidate.

That’s the view of Fabrizio Romano, who admits he doesn’t expect the Reds to be in the market for another major signing this year, though a top midfielder could be on the agenda next summer.

Liverpool have brought in Darwin Nunez as their marquee signing of the summer, with the Uruguay international looking the ideal addition to the squad after the loss of Sadio Mane in attack.

Still, some fans may be concerned about the lack of activity in other areas, with the Merseyside giants needing to do all they can to keep up with rivals Manchester City.

Romano’s view is that a signing like Nunes in midfield could be ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

“It’s gone quiet at Liverpool, as many expected, but if it were up to me I think I’d still be in the market for at least one more signing,” Romano writes in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

“Personally, I’d sign a new central midfielder. Jurgen Klopp wanted Aurelien Tchouameni when he was at Monaco and held some talks over the deal, but the player preferred Real Madrid.

“I think another midfielder could help Liverpool, a player like Matheus Nunes, a talented 23-year-old from Sporting Lisbon, would be a smart idea. But Liverpool always think long-term and I’m sure they will invest in a midfielder in 2023.”