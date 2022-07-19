Man City give nod to past trophy-winning sides with new 22-23 away kit

Manchester City have released their away kit for the 2022-23 campaign and its design is a tribute to trophy-winning teams from the club’s past.

Man City and Puma have gone with a red and black striped design which looks great when combined with the gold badges and lettering. City have often worn red and black stripes on their travels down the years, with the latest design also conjuring up memories of their first Premier League title triumph from a decade ago – ending with the famous Sergio Aguero moment.

The kit’s look, however, is not inspired by that team but by others. Man City have said of their new jersey via GOAL: “The new strip, which features diagonal red and black stripes, is inspired by the shirt worn during a golden period in which we won the 1969 FA Cup and the 1970 League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup.

“That kit, which was conceived by the legendary Malcolm Allison, featured red and black vertical stripes and earned iconic status after being worn in the final of all three of those memorable triumphs.”

Man City are almost certain to add to the success of the red and black City kits of the past this season after an incredible transfer window so far, which looks to have made Pep Guardiola’s side an even more feared opponent.