Manchester City legend Pablo Zabaleta has aimed a strange dig at departing star Raheem Sterling following his recent transfer to rivals Chelsea.

Speaking in the video clip below, Zabaleta admitted he was reluctant to call Sterling a Man City legend, naming the likes of Vincent Kompany as being more deserving of that honour.

When elaborating on his reasons, the Argentine suggested he wasn’t happy with the way Sterling handled his departure, which is strange given that the England international penned an emotional farewell letter to the club’s fans on his social media accounts just before his move to Stamford Bridge was made official.

? "The moment you leave you always need to talk nicely to the club you've been playing for, I wish he could behave in that way." Pablo Zabaleta doesn't think that Raheem Sterling will be considered a Man City "legend" pic.twitter.com/pvTYXNYjlT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 19, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Sterling had a great career at the Etihad Stadium for many years and will surely be missed, so it’s odd that Zabaleta seems to harbour bad feelings towards the player.

City have also allowed Gabriel Jesus to join Arsenal this summer, while Oleksandr Zinchenko also looks close to being the next one to leave.