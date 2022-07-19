Manchester City legend aims bizarre dig at star following transfer away

Chelsea FC Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City legend Pablo Zabaleta has aimed a strange dig at departing star Raheem Sterling following his recent transfer to rivals Chelsea.

Speaking in the video clip below, Zabaleta admitted he was reluctant to call Sterling a Man City legend, naming the likes of Vincent Kompany as being more deserving of that honour.

When elaborating on his reasons, the Argentine suggested he wasn’t happy with the way Sterling handled his departure, which is strange given that the England international penned an emotional farewell letter to the club’s fans on his social media accounts just before his move to Stamford Bridge was made official.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

More Stories / Latest News
Man City give nod to past trophy-winning sides with new 22-23 away kit
Arsenal set to schedule medical for major new signing
Exclusive: Manchester United could make new signing if one big name leaves

Sterling had a great career at the Etihad Stadium for many years and will surely be missed, so it’s odd that Zabaleta seems to harbour bad feelings towards the player.

City have also allowed Gabriel Jesus to join Arsenal this summer, while Oleksandr Zinchenko also looks close to being the next one to leave.

More Stories pablo zabaleta Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.