Explained: Why Ten Hag chose Martinez transfer over player who’d been on Man Utd’s radar since 2021

Fabrizio Romano has given exclusive insight into why Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was so keen to sign Lisandro Martinez over Pau Torres.

The Red Devils recently strengthened their defence with the signing of Martinez, who followed Ten Hag in making the move from Ajax to Old Trafford this summer.

The Argentina international looks an ideal fit for Ten Hag’s style of football after shining under the Dutch tactician at Ajax, and it will be interesting to see if he can take that form with him to the Premier League.

Torres could have been another fine option for the club, however, but Romano has explained that Ten Hag preferred to work with a player he knows well, even though the Villarreal star had been on United’s radar for a long time.

“Pau Torres has been on Manchester United’s list for a long time, but Erik ten Hag wanted Lisandro Martinez because he is a player he has known for years – he doesn’t need time to learn his ideas and his system,” Romano explained.

“This made a difference, but it wasn’t really a different view between Erik and the board, despite what has been suggested elsewhere. Man United evaluated Pau Torres as early as summer 2021, but Ten Hag wanted a player who already knew his idea of football well.

“I believe that Pau Torres still has many chances to leave Villarreal because many other clubs follow him. As I wrote yesterday, Juventus have made him one of their targets, as well as Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes.”

United fans will now just have to hope Ten Hag’s faith in Martinez is justified.