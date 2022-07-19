Ex-Red Devil sets deadline for Manchester United to sort out major “concern”

Manchester United have been told they should resolve the Cristiano Ronaldo situation as soon as possible.

The Portugal international is currently absent from Man Utd’s pre-season tour, and it’s not yet clear when he’ll be coming back, with his future at Old Trafford looking in some doubt.

Many Red Devils fans will surely be concerned by the situation, and their former player Luke Chadwick is also keen for this to be resolved quickly to avoid it derailing the club’s season.

United endured a nightmare season last term, but fans will surely be feeling optimistic about the way things are going under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Still, Ten Hag’s job won’t be made any easier with Ronaldo missing in action, in what would’ve been the ideal time for him to work out how to build his team around the forward.

“It’s a situation you’d hope will be sorted out as soon as possible,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He’s not travelled for pre-season and has missed the first few games, and it would’ve been a good opportunity for the manager to get to know him, so it’s disappointing.

“There’ve been a lot of whisperings about an offer to go to the Middle East for a huge amount of money, but it seems he’s looking to stay in Europe and play in the Champions League.

“It seems like the move to Chelsea isn’t happening, but there’s also been murmurings about PSG and Sporting Lisbon. Still, it mostly feels like it’s gone a bit quiet and I’m not sure how long he’ll wait for a move.

“Ten Hag’s eluded to the fact that he’s not actually spoken to Ronaldo, and that’s a bit of a concern. It does seem to be dragging on and it’s a situation that needs to be sorted. If by the time the new season is starting and we’re still having this as a distraction it’s only going to be bad for the club and the fan-base.

“If it were up to me, I’d want this sorted in the next week or so.”