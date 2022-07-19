Manchester City and Chelsea offered the chance to sign Spanish star

Manchester City and Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Spanish star Pau Torres.

Torres, a left-footed central defender, has become a regular in the Villarreal side, helping them reach the Champions League semi-finals last season.

The Spanish defender is now attracting interest from abroad, and according to journalist Florian Plettenberg in the tweet below, he has been offered to Manchester City and Chelsea, with Juventus holding talks to sign him.

Chelsea are understandably in the hunt for defenders this summer, after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen already this transfer window.

Manchester City, however, are already stacked with talent in defence, so a signing in this area doesn’t make too much sense.

The likes of John Stones and Nathan Ake are already struggling for minutes due to the performances of Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte, so a move for Torres wouldn’t make too much sense at this time.

A move to Chelsea would make a lot more sense, and it will be interesting to see if Thomas Tuchel makes a move for the defender this summer, especially to slot in at left-centre-back in their current system.

