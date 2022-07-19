Manchester United-linked midfielder set to stay with club

Youri Tielemans has just 12 months left on his contract but is unlikely to be sold this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims that despite being wanted by both Arsenal and Man United, the Belgian playmaker is likely to remain at the King Power next season.

Since joining Leicester City from Monaco in 2019, Tielemans, 25, has grown to become one of the Premier League’s most impressive midfielders.

Although considered one of Brendan Rodgers’ most important senior first-team players, after failing to extend his contract, it was expected that the Foxes would offload the talented 25-year-old this summer in order to avoid losing him for free next year.

Two clubs heavily linked with signing the Belgium international have been Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal and Erik ten Hag’s Man United (Football Insider).

However, with Arsenal on the verge of signing Oleksandr Zinchenko from Man City and United continuing to pursue Barcelona’s Frenkie De Jong, Tielemans’ options are becoming increasingly more limited.

Tielemans’ situation is bitter-sweet for Foxes’ fans

Obviously, given just how important he is to their team, Leicester City fans will be desperate to see Tielemans stick around for another season.

However, fans will know that if Tielemans does stay, the club are very unlikely to recoup a transfer fee for him further down the line, and that will be hugely disappointing.

Unable to use funds raised from Tielemans’ proposed summer sale to reinvest in the playing squad, is far from ideal for Rodgers.

Other clubs, perhaps even Arsenal and Man United, will be keeping a close eye on the Belgian’s situation over the next few months and could even find themselves reigniting their interest in a player that would be a free agent.