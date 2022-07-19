“What the f**k are you doing?!” – Erik ten Hag heard SCREAMING at Man United star during friendly win

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be heard screaming at goalkeeper David de Gea during today’s friendly when over Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils won 3-1 in their latest pre-season fixture, but it seems Ten Hag is truly a perfectionist who wants all of his players to stick to his specific style of play.

See below as Ten Hag was absolutely fuming at De Gea for kicking the ball long, screaming and swearing at the Spain international…

Erik ten Hag:

”DAVID…What the f*ck are you doing?” The boss takes no prisoners.pic.twitter.com/kZEZkTUlEb — J???? H????????? (@JackyHenchman) July 19, 2022

It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag’s methods work, or if the players struggle to adapt to such new ideas.

The Dutch tactician has inherited a struggling squad at United, but so far it seems he’s having the right affect on this squad.