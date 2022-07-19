Exclusive: Manchester United could make new signing if one big name leaves

Manchester United could still sign a new right-back this summer, but that will hinge on what happens with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for CaughtOffside, with the reporter adding that there’s no concrete interest in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries, while Jonathan Clauss is also not a target, with the Lens ace instead heading to Marseille.

Man Utd’s new manager Erik ten Hag is a big fan of Diogo Dalot, but Romano seems less certain about Wan-Bissaka, though it seems a departure is not currently looking imminent.

“Manchester United will think of a right back only if Aaron Wan-Bissaka leaves,” Romano writes.

“The club are taking the time in pre-season to assess him and other players. My understanding is that Diogo Dalot is in the plans of Erik ten Hag, with the Portuguese youngster appreciated by the manager.

“Despite some of the transfer rumours, Jonathan Clauss has never been a Manchester United target, he will soon sign with Olympique Marseille; Denzel Dumfries is appreciated by Ten Hag but there are still no negotiations with Inter Milan.”

Wan-Bissaka is a solid enough defender, but United would do well to bring in someone with more of an attacking threat in that department, to help the club compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City, who boast world class attacking full-backs such as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker.