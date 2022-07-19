Manchester United transfer target now attracting interest from AC Milan

Manchester United transfer target Evan N’Dicka is now attracting interest from AC Milan.

Manchester United have recently shown an interest in signing Frankfurt defender N’Dicka, according to Fabrice Hawkins. Frankfurt did qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season, so there is a chance the defender stays in Germany this summer.

After conceding a record number of Premier League goals last season, Erik ten Hag will undoubtedly be prioritising reinforcing the Manchester United defence.

However, after recently signing Lisandro Martinez, they could begin to target other positions, and N’Dicka is now attracting interest from elsewhere.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about N’Dicka’s future?

According to journalist Romano, N’Dicka is now attracting interest from AC Milan. The Italian club are also targeting Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga, so it appears defenders are a priority this summer.

As previously mentioned, Manchester United’s search for a centre-back may be over, but N’Dicka’s versatility could still make him an attractive prospect for Ten Hag.

The French youth international has also operated as a left-back during his time at Frankfurt, so could help provide cover in other positions.