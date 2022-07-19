Manchester United’s James Garner intent on filling the void in midfield

Manchester United have made no bones about the fact they are looking for a midfielder this summer, with manager Erik ten Hag even saying as much. The answer may well lie within his current squad, if James Garner has anything to do with it.

Ten Hag admitted there were not many who are able to carry out the role to his specifications and the very public pursuit of Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong suggests that he wants an elite player at the heart of operations. His statement did leave a little room for Garner to have hope of being able to play a part at United this season.

Erik ten Hag on Frenkie de Jong: "We are looking for a player who can play in the holding midfield position, but it has to be the right one. There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand. When we can't find him, we have to deal with the players in our squad." pic.twitter.com/JfuBM1AoHw — Football España (@footballespana_) July 19, 2022

Following the exits of Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, the Red Devils are a little short in midfield and if a new signing does not arrive, then Garner could be the beneficiary of that. He was expected to leave on loan, but speaking to club media, as quoted by Manchester Evening News, Garner said he was determined to hang around.

“Of course, I want to be a United player. I think, even if you don’t play for United, I feel it is most people’s dream.”

“That is obviously my aim this season and I’ve got to have a good pre-season and hopefully that happens.” When asked about his future ambitions, he said: “Probably the exact same answer: to be a United player.”

“Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve grown as a player and a man, [and] I feel like my whole life has been in Manchester. I’ve lived in Manchester all this time, so it’s definitely something that I want to carry on with.”

Garner, 21, spent last season on loan helping Nottingham Forest return to the Premier League and was a key part of their midfield. As time goes on, it looks less and less likely that de Jong will be arriving in Manchester. If he can win opportunities at the start of the season, then it could propel him into contention, as the likes of Scott McTominay can contest.