Newcastle have enquired about bringing £110m duo to St James’ Park

Newcastle United have enquired about signing Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brentford’s Ivan Toney during the current transfer window.

Newcastle have been in the market all summer for a striker and recently missed out on Reims’ Hugo Ekitike, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain after the Magpies pulled out of a deal to sign the 20-year-old.

Therefore, Eddie Howe has turned to his alternatives, with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brentford’s Ivan Toney on the list. The Toffees striker has been linked with a move to Tyneside all summer and earlier this month, the MailOnline claimed that the England international was looking for a move away from Everton this summer; but having sold Richarlison already, the Merseyside club are unlikely to part with the 25-year-old as well.

A recent report also stated that Newcastle are weighing up a move for their former player Ivan Toney. The Brentford star impressed during his last two seasons with the Bess and would be a great partner for Callum Wilson at St James’ Park.

Speaking about the potential deals, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle have asked about signing Calvert-Lewin and Toney and have been informed that the two English forwards will cost £60m and £50m respectively.

The CBS reporter said: “Newcastle have enquired on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but Everton are reluctant to sell and the £60m price tag is pretty high.

“Ivan Toney won’t happen unless Brentford significantly drop their valuation. Newcastle already enquired and were put off by the £50m asking price.”

Newcastle needs another forward but both players are clearly very expensive. Calvert-Lewin would be Howe’s best bet if the Magpies were to make a move for one, but it is a big risk for the money involved.