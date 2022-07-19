Newcastle United continue to search for the answer to their attack this summer and the latest solution they have settled upon is already being courted by another Premier League club. Albanian striker Armando Broja is back at Chelsea following his loan at Southampton last season, but his performances have caught the eye of several clubs.

West Ham are believed to be in advanced talks with Chelsea to sign Broja and have put £30m on the table for him. However two months after the end of last season, Chelsea don’t appear to be too keen on allowing such a talented young attacker out the door and would much prefer another loan, as per the i.

Newcastle United have arrived on the scene and could scupper West Ham’s hopes. The i also claim that the Magpies may well be tempted to offer a loan deal for Broja, which might well see them successful in their pursuit. Equally if it is just a matter of money persuading Chelsea, Newcastle’s interest is bad news for the Hammers as they could no doubt offer a similar quantity to West Ham.

On the other hand, Newcastle have been careful in their business so far and shown themselves unwilling to be held to ransom. The new ownership at Newcastle seem keen to avoid setting a precedent of overpaying for players.