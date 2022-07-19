Newcastle United to battle with Paris Saint-Germain for second time this summer

Newcastle United have already been beaten to the signing of one highly-rated youngster this summer by Paris Saint-Germain, now there is a chance they might find themselves in the same situation. Both clubs are reportedly in for Portuguese central defender Goncalo Inacio.

Previously Newcastle had come close to signing French striker Hugo Ekitike from Reims, but the deal collapsed after last-minute demands from Ekitike’s agent were refused. Not long after Reims reached an agreement with PSG and Ekitike was on his way to the French capital.

Now it appears they will compete for the signing of Sporting CP star Inacio. The 20-year-old =has earned rave reviews for his work under Ruben Amorim over the last two seasons. In spite of his age, he became a regular.

According to Sport Witness, who referenced Correio de Manha, Newcastle have already had a €33m bid turned down. The Parisians are also interested and yet to make a bid, although were hoping to do a deal for a similar fee. Sporting have been clear that the asking price is €45m.

Both clubs will see that well within their capabilities, should the believe Inacio to be the real deal. So far Newcastle have acted carefully in the transfer window, refusing to pay over the odds in cases like that of Ekitike. While the strategy may pay off in the long-term, it could lead to several disappointments this summer.