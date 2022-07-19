Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals two top Newcastle United transfer targets

Newcastle United are largely keeping their cards close to their chest in the transfer market this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has revealed two of their targets in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack.

According to the Italian reporter, Newcastle are eyeing up both Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata and Bayer Leverkusen forward Moussa Diaby as options to add to their squad.

For the moment, however, there has been no official offer made for Zapata, while talks over signing Diaby have stalled.

“Newcastle fans will no doubt be desperate to hear some transfer updates, but the club prefer to keep their top targets secret all the way,” Romano writes.

“What I can say is that one of the popular names into the board is Moussa Diaby, but not on the terms of Bayer Leverkusen; for this reason, the negotiations have been stalled for weeks.

“Duvan Zapata has been on the club’s list since January but Atalanta have not yet received an official offer.

“There was previously interest in Hugo Ekitike and Armando Broja, so I’d expect a new signing up front will be high on the Magpies’ agenda, but we’ll see.”

Newcastle have plenty of money to spend, with Eddie Howe given the funds to bring in Bruno Guimaraes and Kieran Trippier in January, while Sven Botman was another big-name arrival this summer.