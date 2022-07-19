Piers Morgan has made a claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United after allegedly speaking to him this week.

Ronaldo, a born winner, is understandably growing increasingly frustrated at Manchester United after such a disappointing season, which was confirmed to CaughtOffside by Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese forward was frustrated about the lack of transfer activity, but the club have recently acted fast bringing in some key targets.

However, Morgan has now claimed that he has recently spoken to Ronaldo about his future, and he expects him to leave Manchester United this summer.

“I have had quite a lot of contact in the last week. I certainly think it’d be highly unlikely if Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United. I just think mentally he’s moved on,” said Morgan, speaking to talkSPORT.

Ronaldo is reaching the latter stages of his career, and after missing out on a trophy last season, and failing to qualify for Champions League, the 37-year-old may be looking to find a new club where he can achieve his goals.

Even if United continue to bring in players to please Ronaldo this summer, they still won’t be competing in the Champions League, and this is a competition where Ronaldo thrives and there’s no doubt he will be devastated not to be playing in it next season.