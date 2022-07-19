PSG star Neymar has been offered to Manchester City in exchange for Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Manchester City haven’t been afraid to splash the cash over the years, and that certainly hasn’t stopped this summer, bringing in Kalvin Phillips, Erling Haaland, and Julian Alvarez.

After offloading Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, Manchester City may be considering a move for another forward this summer, and according to Le Parisien, PSG have offered the Premier League champions Neymar, in exchange for Bernardo Silva.

However, the report claims that Manchester City chose to reject this proposal.

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the best players in Europe, but Pep Guardiola may have rejected the chance to sign him due to his age.

In their recent recruitment, Manchester City have targeted younger players, and the Brazilian international is now 30.

Also, his injury record could be a worry, having never played more than 22 league games during his time in Paris.

Losing Bernardo Silva is possibly not an ideal situation for Guardiola either. The Portuguese midfielder was one of City’s best performers last season, and losing him could be detrimental to their success.