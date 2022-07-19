Most players who are seen as a legend with one club wouldn’t dream of signing for their rival later in their career, but Cristiano Ronaldo might have some unfinished business with Real Madrid and getting revenge would be a good motivation for him.

A move to Barcelona would be truly remarkable but also impossible, so moving to their city rivals in Atletico Madrid would be the next-best option.

A report from AS in Spain has claimed that contact has been made between Atleti and Ronaldo’s representatives, while there’s also a suggestion that the Man United star would be open to the idea of moving there.

It’s not going to be easy to do as United aren’t keen to sell him and it would be a financial stretch for Atleti to make this happen, but it’s interesting to see that Diego Simeone is said to be a huge fan of Ronaldo.

Simeone’s teams tend to play with a relentless style – everyone has to pull their weight in ever single part of the game and players are expected to give every last thing to get the win, and it’s not something you really associate with Ronaldo at this stage of his career.

If Atleti can find a way to raise the funds and Simeone can devise a system where the other nine outfield players can do all the running and Ronaldo is free to score then it could just work, and it would be a fascinating one to watch.