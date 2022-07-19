Spurs working to sell two players before targeting 23-year-old attacker

Spurs have experienced a busy summer transfer window. The Lilywhites have already signed six new players but according to recent reports, their spending may not be over, just yet.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claims Antonio Conte is keen on signing Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo.

It won’t be easy bringing the talented 23-year-old to England’s capital though. Before Spurs can make a move, they have to offload two players of their own – midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and wide-attacker Lucas Moura.

If the Londoners can find buyers for the unwanted pair then fans may see the club pursue Jose Mourinho’s number 22.

MORE: Ex-Man Utd ace fires warning to new Spurs signing and explains why he thinks Red Devils didn’t pursue deal

Zaniolo has been with Roma since he moved from Inter Milan back in 2018. He currently has two years left on his deal, but with the Italians set to sign free-agent Paulo Dybala, in order to balance their books, Mourinho may be forced to bid farewell to one big-name player.

Conte and sporting director Fabio Paratici obviously know the Italian league very well. Not only that but Spurs have already signed multiple players from Serie A, including Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, both of whom have been excellent additions, so it is not surprising to see them targeting another player from Itay’s top flight.

Regardless of his admiration for Zaniolo, one thing is for sure, the Lilywhites’ chances of signing the young Italy international will be greatly increased if they can find new clubs for both Ndombele and Moura.