Thomas Tuchel has claimed that he doesn’t expect Chelsea forward Armando Broja to leave the club this summer despite interest.

Broja has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, after recently returning from a loan spell at Southampton.

According to The Guardian, both West Ham and Everton are interested in the Albanian striker, with the former recently making an offer.

Chelsea manager Tuchel has now spoken out on the future of Broja, and he’s confirmed the club have received offers for the striker, as seen in the tweet below.

Chelsea manager Tuchel on Broja deal: “I don't expect Armando to leave. We are aware of offers. We are aware of interest. That tells us his potential”. ? #CFC “We will take this decision together. Levi Colwill? We need time to decide on Levi too – we don’t know yet”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2022

Tuchel has claimed that he doesn’t expect Broja to leave the club, despite the interest from Premier League clubs.

With Romelu Lukaku leaving, Chelsea have a lack of options up front, so allowing Broja to move on doesn’t make an awful lot of sense.

The 20-year-old started excellently at Southampton, but slowed down towards the end of the season. However, at such a young age, Broja is full of potential, and he could provide a useful option for Chelsea going forward.

Broja should be granted a significant amount of game time with the introduction of five substitutions.