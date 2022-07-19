It’s been interesting to watch Barcelona move more towards a Real Madrid “Galactico” style model in recent years as big money has been spent on huge names, and Robert Lewandowski is the latest to add to the list after his move from Bayern Munich was officially announced:

It’s going to be an interesting one to watch as the Polish megastar will turn 34 next month, so there’s always going to be a concern that age will finally catch up with him and this could be a waste of money.

He does buck the trend of strikers after the age of 30 as he’s become even better with age, and there’s a comparison to be made with Karim Benzema in terms of being a player who’s impressing deep into his 30s when many thought a downturn in performances was inevitable.

It does mean that Barca are going to have a few veterans in their squad who will need to be replaced despite having no real sell on value in a year or two, but it appears they are pushing those financial concerns into the future for now.