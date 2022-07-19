(Video) Dalot and Malacia combined to set-up razor-sharp Martial vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United are continuing their good form during their pre-season tour.

The Red Devils, led by new manager Erik ten Hag, are in action on Tuesday, against Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

Naming a strong starting line-up, including attacker Antony Martial playing as a sole striker, ten Hag will be pleased to have seen his side take the lead after less than 20-minutes.

New left-back Tyrell Malacia pinged a ball out to fellow full-back Diogo Dalot, who then wasted no time in setting up his French teammate.

