Video: De Ligt spotted in Bayern Munich training kit as move edges closer

Matthijs de Ligt’s move to Bayern Munich is edging closer as the Dutchman was spotted in the club’s training kit heading to his medical in Munich this morning.

The German champions have agreed to a fee that could reach €80m for the Juventus defender reports Fabrizio Romano for the Guardian, which will be broken down into a guaranteed €70m plus add-ons, with the Dutchman set to sign a deal until 2027 with the Bundesliga champions.

The Guardian states that De Ligt was also wanted by Chelsea to help solve their centre-back issue this summer and it looked at one stage that the Juventus star would be on his way to Stamford Bridge. However, Bayern Munich got involved and ultimately turned the defender’s head.