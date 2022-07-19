Video: Donny van de Beek defends Harry Maguire from preseason boos

Few players divide opinion as much as Manchester United captain Harry Maguire and despite the breath of fresh air Erik ten Hag has brought to the club, that doesn’t look like it will be changing any time soon.

Manchester United won their third successive preseason friendly on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace in Melbourne, Australia. United were once again convincing and took their preseason balance to 11 goals scored and just 2 conceded across the three matches.

Yet even in Australia, Maguire suffered boos from the crowd in Melbourne. Come under pressure last season for some poor performances, many questioned his place in the team.

Following the match however, teammate Donny van de Beek spoke to SkySports and came to the defence of his captain.

Donny van de Beek believes Harry Maguire produced a 'positive performance' despite being subjected to booing during #MUFC’s pre-season clash with Crystal Palace. ??? pic.twitter.com/DnJSkFbc1h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 19, 2022

Maguire will need all of the character that van de Beek describes if he is to turn around his relationship with the fans. It appears he still has the trust of national team manager Gareth Southgate, but unless Maguire ensures he still has a starting spot with ten Hag, it could put Maguire’s World Cup at risk.