(Video) Rashford finishes off excellent Man United team goal vs. Crystal Palace

Manchester United have doubled their pre-season-friendly lead against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils, led by new Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, opened the game’s scoring after just 17-minutes.

Striker Antony Martial netted following some good link-up play from Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot.

MORE: Ex-Man Utd ace fires warning to new Spurs signing and explains why he thinks Red Devils didn’t pursue deal

Continuing their form, United struck again early in the game’s second half.

Marcus Rashford popped up just a matter of yards away from the Eagles’ goal and finished off what was an excellent team goal.

Check out the England international’s second-half strike below, with pictures courtesy of MUTV Live.