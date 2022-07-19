(Video) Rashford finishes off excellent Man United team goal vs. Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have doubled their pre-season-friendly lead against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils, led by new Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, opened the game’s scoring after just 17-minutes.

Striker Antony Martial netted following some good link-up play from Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot.

MORE: Ex-Man Utd ace fires warning to new Spurs signing and explains why he thinks Red Devils didn’t pursue deal

More Stories / Latest News
Spurs working to sell two players before targeting 23-year-old attacker
Harry Maguire booed by Manchester United fans in friendly in Melbourne
Newcastle have enquired about bringing £110m duo to St James’ Park

Continuing their form, United struck again early in the game’s second half.

Marcus Rashford popped up just a matter of yards away from the Eagles’ goal and finished off what was an excellent team goal.

Check out the England international’s second-half strike below, with pictures courtesy of MUTV Live.

More Stories Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.