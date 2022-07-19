(Video) West Ham United open talks to sign England international

West Ham United finally appear to be progressing in their efforts to sign free agent and former loanee Jesse Lingard.

That’s according to a recent breaking news report from Sky Sports, who claim the England international, who is obviously rated very highly by manager David Moyes, is in negotiations with the Hammers over a proposed permanent transfer.

Lingard, 29, spent six months on loan with the Londoners during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

The midfielder’s spell at the London Stadium, although brief, saw the 29-year-old reignite his career in an emphatic fashion.

Directly contributing to 14 goals in just 16 appearances, it is no surprise to see Moyes try his best to re-sign the former United academy graduate.

