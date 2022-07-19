West Ham have reportedly opened talks to sign Manchester United transfer target David Raum.

West Ham will be looking to strengthen their squad this summer, in an attempt to push for the Champions League places. David Moyes has already secured multiple signings, and the next could be just around the corner.

That’s because according to The Times, West Ham are now in talks with Hoffenheim over the potential signing of German left-back Raum.

However, they aren’t the only club who have shown an interest in the defender, with Manchester United reportedly considering a move, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Manchester United have recently secured the signing of Tyrell Malacia at left-back, so a move for Raum may no longer be in the pipeline.

Despite being an excellent defender, Raum’s best trait is his ability to get forward and create. The 24-year-old contributed 13 assists in the Bundesliga last season.

With West Ham usually opting for a wing-back system, a player like Raum could slot in perfectly. Due to the setup, Raum will have a lot of freedom to get forward, where he is most effective, so he could be a useful addition for Moyes.