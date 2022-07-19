Arsenal will officially announce the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko later this week, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his latest exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

The Ukraine international has agreed terms with the Gunners, while a deal has also been struck with Manchester City for the 25-year-old to move to the Emirates Stadium for around £30million.

Romano says Zinchenko should be a superb signing for Arsenal, with an official announcement now close.

The Italian reporter adds that Everton were also interested in signing Zinchenko, but Mikel Arteta played a key role in raiding his old club to bring the player to north London.

“The official announcement for Oleksandr Zinchenko will arrive this week. There is a £30m plus add-on deal with Manchester City, and personal terms have now been agreed as well,” Romano writes.

“Everton also wanted him but Zinchenko only gave the green light to Arsenal thanks to Mikel Arteta.

“I think it’s a very intelligent signing … Zinchenko is a versatile, intelligent player, capable of playing very well at left-back, and even as a midfielder. Above all, he will bring a winning mentality to the club.”

Arsenal also signed Gabriel Jesus from Man City this summer, while Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner are two other additions for the club as they look to improve on last season’s disappointment of narrowly missing out on a place in the top four.