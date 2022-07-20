Arsenal are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Tielemans is currently in the final year of his contract at Leicester. The Belgian midfielder could be sold in the current transfer window, if the two parties fail to agree on a new deal.

There’s bound to be plenty of interest in Tielemans this summer if Leicester are willing to sell, and Arsenal could be about to step up their interest.

That’s according to 90min, who also claim that Leicester believe he will stay at the club and run down his contract.

It appears the 25-year-old isn’t interested in signing a new deal at the club, which could mean Arsenal are able to sign him for a bargain price.

The last thing Leicester want to happen is one of their most valuable players leave the club on a free transfer, so there’s no doubt the ideal solution would be to recoup some of the money they paid for him this summer.

Tielemans would provide Arsenal with some much-needed competition in midfield, and some extra squad depth heading into the new season where they will be competing in European competitions.