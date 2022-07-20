Chelsea have submitted a new offer to Sevilla for the transfer of defender Jules Kounde.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that both Chelsea and Barcelona are in a two-way battle to sign Kounde this summer.

The French defender is unsurprisingly attracting the interest of two of the biggest clubs in Europe, after an impressive season for Sevilla.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano once again, Chelsea have submitted a new £55m offer to attempt to beat Barcelona to the signature of the 23-year-old defender, as seen in the tweet below.

Chelsea have submitted a new bid for Jules Koundé today: £55m fee, very good payment terms. Talks now ongoing with Sevilla on structure of the bid. ?? #CFC Koundé, still in direct talks with both Chelsea and Barcelona on personal terms – while clubs are discussing on details. pic.twitter.com/PwsYtDeTlv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2022

After losing multiple defenders already this window, Thomas Tuchel will need to bolster his defence ahead of the new season.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already arrived at Stamford Bridge, and Kounde could be next.

Koulibaly, Kounde, and Thiago Silva would combine to make a formidable defensive trio and give Chelsea an excellent chance of pushing Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

If Chelsea can secure the signing of Kounde, on top of the signings they’ve already made, then it’s going to make for an interesting top four race.

The likes of Tottenham and Arsenal have also strengthened, so it’s shaping up to be one of the most high-quality seasons we’ve seen in a long time.