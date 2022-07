Ian Poveda is highly likely to leave Leeds this summer on a loan or a permanent deal.

That’s according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, who claim Poveda could leave due to a surplus of wingers now at the club.

Poveda was not selected to join Leeds’ pre-season tour, adding more fuel to the rumours of him leaving.

Poveda is attracting interest from the MLS, as well as Spain, so there’s a good chance a move could happen before the end of the window.