Former West Ham United midfielder Luke Chadwick has responded positively to the idea of a transfer move for Adnan Januzaj.

The Belgium international is currently a free agent after leaving Real Sociedad, and one imagines Hammers fans will be excited by the prospect of their club trying to snap him up.

Januzaj has been linked with West Ham by AS, and he’s a player Chadwick knows well from watching him as a youngster at Manchester United.

David Moyes, now in charge of the Hammers, notably brought Januzaj into the Man Utd first-team in his single season in charge at Old Trafford, and the attacker’s performances that year were a rare positive for the club.

“I think it would be a really good move for West Ham. I remember Januzaj burst onto the scene at United as a really exciting young player, performed well under David Moyes in what was otherwise a really disappointing season for United. He scored some goals and always played with fantastic flair, the way he manipulated the ball and travelled with the ball,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“It didn’t quite work out for him at United in the end, but he’s gone on to Real Sociedad and done well there. He’s obviously a player David Moyes knows well and trusts. He threw him in as a really young player at United and seemed to know how to get the best out of him.

“I’d be interested to see him back in the Premier League now, with more experience and as a bit more of a complete player. I think him and Moyes working together again, that would be a really exciting signing for West Ham.”