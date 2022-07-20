Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares reportedly has doubts over a move to French club Olympique Marseille after being identified as the French side’s priority signing.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, as quoted by Get French Football News, the 22-year-old was due to join Marseille on a loan deal with a further option to buy. However, Arsenal have delayed the proceeding and taken the Portuguese defender on their pre-season tour of the USA.

The report goes on to say that Tavares also has doubts about joining the French club, leaving Marseille’s senior management to begin sounding out other potential signings.

However, with his employers on the verge of signing Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, Tavares’ place in the Gunner squad is threatened.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has signed his contract as new Arsenal player, valid until June 2026. ???? #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2022

The Portuguese left-back had initially been signed as a back-up to the injury-stricken Kieran Tierney, but the Scotland international’s persistent injuries meant Tavares got plenty of game time.

However, poor performances saw the young player subbed, subsequently draining his confidence and further declining his form.

It’s yet to be seen whether it’s the move away from the Emirates that the youngster is doubting or the move to France. Maybe he’d be more interested if another Premier League club came knocking.