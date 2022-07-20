Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores is edging closer to a loan move to Spanish side Real Oviedo with an announcement expected soon.

Flores is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal, despite appearing three times for his country. The Mexican international is still only 18 years old, so to break into the national team is some achievement.

However, as mentioned, Flores has been unable to become a first-team player at Arsenal as it stands, and a loan move could be the next step to aid his development.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Flores is now edging closer to joining Real Oviedo, on loan for the season, with an announcement expected shortly.

With Arsenal recruiting multiple players already in the transfer window, Flores stands little chance of featuring at The Emirates any time soon. The 18-year-old is inexperienced, so a temporary move to learn the game and compete at a senior level should help him eventually be ready for Arsenal.

Arsenal recently lost Omari Hutchinson on a permanent deal to Chelsea, so keeping hold of Flores and allowing him to leave temporarily is a smart move, as they won’t want to lose any more of their talented youngsters.