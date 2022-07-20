Pundit predicts where Oleksandr Zinchenko will play for Arsenal and praises “smart deal”

Oleksandr Zinchenko is being tipped for a midfield role once he completes a transfer to Arsenal.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick discussed this imminent deal, and praised the smart work done by the Gunners in raiding Manchester City this summer.

Arsenal have already brought in Gabriel Jesus from the Premier League champions, and Zinchenko looks like he’ll be another useful addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Jesus and Zinchenko were both useful members of Pep Guardiola’s squad at City, so Chadwick thinks they should have a positive impact at the Emirates Stadium.

“Arsenal are bringing in two players from the Premier League champions, and two players who had a heavy involvement in that squad. They’re coming from a winning culture, a winning environment. I think it’s two really good bits of business from Arsenal there,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Zinchenko is more than capable of playing at left-back, but they’ve already got the excellent Kieran Tierney there, albeit he’s suffered some injuries. I would imagine that he’s gone there because he’ll get a chance in midfield. That’s the position he prefers to play, that’s where he plays for the Ukraine national team the majority of the time.

“That’s an area of the pitch where Arsenal needed to strengthen, so it looks like a smart deal. With Gabriel Jesus as well, that’s two fantastic signings from Manchester City who could really propel them forward.”

Arsenal spent big last summer as well, but ultimately failed to quite get over the line into the top four, but could this finally be their year?