Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has insisted that his old club should move straight away for the potential transfer of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The France international’s future is a little uncertain at the moment, with just one year remaining on his current contract at Stamford Bridge.

For years, Kante was undoubtedly one of the very finest players in world football, revolutionising that defensive midfield role with his incredible work rate, stamina, positioning, and quality on the ball.

Arsenal fans would surely have given everything to see Kante in a red and white shirt a few years ago, but now it perhaps seems a tad riskier due to his age and recent fitness record.

Campbell, however, is adamant that Kante would still strengthen Mikel Arteta’s midfield, urging his old club to do a deal as soon as possible.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said: “For me, if the money was right – I’d do it straight away.

“He’s someone who knows how to operate in the Premier League, that’s for sure. Yes, he suffered a few injuries last season, but his numbers are still frightening.

“He’s still one of the best around, and that midfield area is still a massive problem area for Arsenal.

“We’ve seen them play games where the midfield just can’t get a grip – especially when Thomas Partey isn’t there.

“We need someone else who knows how to navigate and dominate. I don’t think there has been a better exponent of that midfield engine room in recent years than N’Golo Kante.”

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack that Kante is set to hold talks over a new contract with Chelsea.