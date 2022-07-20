Barcelona have drawn up a list of alternative targets if they miss out on the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla, including Arsenal defender William Saliba.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside that both Barcelona and Chelsea are in a two-way battle for Kounde this summer.

As it stands, a deal to sign the French defender is yet to be finalised for either club, but Barcelona are now preparing a list of alternatives if they do miss out on Kounde this summer.

That’s according to journalist Gerard Romero in the tweet below, who claims Barcelona are considering a move for Arsenal defender Saliba, as well as Milan Skriniar, Josko Gvardiol, Inigo Martinez, and Roger Ibanez.

?Contamos en @JijantesFC Opciones que baraja la dirección deportiva del Barça por si cae la opción Koundé William Saliba, Milan Skriniar, Gvardiol, Iñigo Martínez y Roger Ibañez#mercato #central — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 20, 2022

Saliba spent last season on loan at Marseille, after failing to break into the Arsenal first-team in recent years.

With Ben White and Gabriel forming a solid partnership at the back last season, Saliba may once again struggle for game time, and a move could be on the cards.

According to The Independent, Saliba wants to be guaranteed minutes at Arsenal, and could push a move if Mikel Arteta fails to offer him assurances.